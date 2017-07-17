John McAfee calls Google a creeping privacy-eroding monster

SECURITY LEGEND John McAfee has been polled for his opinion on Google. The good news is he has one, it isn't positive and he is apparently very pleased to give it up.

McAfee is probably at his best when he is passionate about something, and he is obviously passionate about disliking Google. The video, recorded for telly and put on YouTube by John McAfee, shows our man in passionate privacy protection mode.

It's called "Stop Endangering Our Humanity Or I'm Coming For You," and is aimed squarely at Google, a firm that he reckons has obsequiously crept its way into our minds, lives and privacy

The good news is, this is just like Invasion USA, the film with Chuck Norris. Though in this case Russia is Google, the USA remains the same and John McAfee is Chuck Norris.

"There is nothing wrong with creating great products, or even building a large company. Success should be rewarded, and never punished. But when success gives way to pure, venal greed we all suffer. Google has become so large, and so powerful, that their greed now threatens to destroy us all," says the trailer voiceover video description.

"John McAfee has put Google on notice: change your ways or at least one person will be standing in your way. You don't want to miss this!"

The video, which is something of a tirade, shows McAfee talking about Sentinel a security cure-all that he says could have a switch that turns off Google spiders and its ability to index, and its ability to exist. He does not mince his words.

The video starts with a voiceover clip from mind-bending "I am not a number" show The Prisoner, which sets the tone. Then McAfee compares Google to smoking cigarettes and says that Google has sacrificed privacy on the altar of Mammon and removed his, and your, human dignity.

"I am seriously ticked off about Google's lack of conscience," he says. "I will do everything in my power to make sure that the objections of the world are laid squarely at the doorstep of Google."

Twitter relented! It's back. One of my followers has serious clout. McAfee invites Google to the mat:https://t.co/6fwTlp3gb8 — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 15, 2017

McAfee has also posted a photo to Twitter (above) with the message "Are you ready Google." In it, his tattooed torso is shirtless and he is wearing a scary mask.

