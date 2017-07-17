IBM is speeding up encrypted transactions with its super-fast IBM Z mainframe

IBM IS HELL BENT on speeding things up these days. Just a few months ago, the firm announced it's working to bring its cognitive computing product Watson to the helpdesk to improve the speed of tech support. Now, in its pursuit of super-fast data transfer, the firm has revealed plans to accelerate the tech behind encrypted transactions.

Touted as "the next generation of the world's most powerful transaction system", the new mainframe is called IBM Z and is apparently capable of running more than 12 billion encrypted transactions per day.

The new system also claims to introduce a breakthrough encryption engine that makes it possible to encrypt all transactional data associated with any application, cloud service or database, meaning less worry about cyber crooks and card thieves going crazy after taking your card details.

"IBM Z's new data encryption capabilities are designed to address the global epidemic of data breaches, a major factor in the $8 trillion cyber crime impact on the global economy by 2022," explained IBM.

"Of the more than nine billion data records lost or stolen since 2013, only four percent were encrypted, making the vast majority of such data vulnerable to organised cyber crime rings, state actors and employees misusing access to sensitive information."



The IBM Z system, powered by the firm's CMOS mainframe technology, is powered by what IBM calls "the industry's fastest microprocessor", running at 5.2GHz, with a whopping 32TB of memory, and a new scalable system structure that is said to deliver a 35 per cent capacity increase for traditional workloads when compared to the previous generation.

"[It's] the most significant re-positioning of mainframe technology in more than a decade," IBM said. "Where the platform embraced Linux and open source software, IBM Z now dramatically expands the protective cryptographic umbrella of the world's most advanced encryption technology and key protection."

The system also features cryptographic capabilities that extend across any data, networks, external devices or entire applications - such as the IBM Cloud Blockchain service - with no application changes and no impact on business service level agreements, IBM said. µ