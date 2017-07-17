Amazon is apparently launching its own messaging app to rival WhatsApp

Amazon Anytime will likely see the firm take on WhatsApp and Snapchat

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT the messaging app market couldn't get any more crowded, along come the rumours that Amazon wants a piece of the action.



According to AFTV News, Amazon has begun surveying customers about the new messaging service to gauge which features are most important them.

Called Anytime, the rumoured app will apparently be a one-stop-shop focused on voice and video calls, alongside a photo sharing feature with @mentions, as well as some highly-original real-time filters for photos and video with "special effects and masks."

So yes, that will almost definitely mean more basic dog-eared AR seflies *eyeroll emoji*.



If the rumours are true, the service would also keep chats private and allows users to "encrypt important messages like bank account details", allowing them to converse with businesses, make reservations, and - in true Amazon style - virtually shop until they drop.

"Based on the images I've been provided, Anytime by Amazon seems to be an all-in-one feature rich service that could even rival social networks," the AFTV report stated. "[It] will also provide tasks that can be done in groups, like playing games, listening to music, and ordering food."

There's no word on how long the app will take to get into the phone-wielding hands of the masses, but a customer said the survey implied it was "a ready product".

Are you surprised that Amazon is making a move on the messaging app market? We're certainly not. The firm is desperate to get in on any kind of action these days in its plan to take over the world and be the go-to for everything.

Don't be shocked when the company launches its own dating service, where we would expect you could get a dinner date with Alexa as part of a Black Friday deal. µ