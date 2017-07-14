Free WiFi prank clause has thousands volunteering to clean toilets

OVER 20,000 PEOPLE MIGHT have to clean toilets at British music festivals because they signed up for two weeks of free WiFi without giving the terms and conditions involved a second thought.

The evil geniuses behind this prank are a WiFi company called Purple in Manchester. They pulled the wool over the eyes of 22,000 people and put them in a position where they might get poo under their fingernails, and all for Facebook updates and that kind of jazz.

If you have never been to a British festival you will not be able to begin to comprehend what the toilets end up looking like, but put it this way. You would want to spend as little time in them as possible, and certainly would not want to get low down and dirty in.

"Cleaning festival loos, hugging stray cats and dogs, and scraping chewing gum off the streets are just some of the uninviting tasks people have agreed to in exchange for free WiFi. And we aren't just talking about a few hundred unfortunate individuals. Over 22,000 people have openly agreed to carry out 1,000 hours of community service after we added the spoof clause into our terms and conditions over a two-week period," blogged the firm.

"A 'Community Service Clause' was added to our usual terms and stated: The user may be required, at Purple's discretion, to carry out 1,000 hours of community service."

A list of possible roles was listed, but Purple knows what we all know, which is that no one reads that crap. That means that WiFi freeloaders could have found themselves hugging random dogs - which is not too bad, and ‘cleansing local parks of animal waste', which is bad.

The good news is Purple is more prankster than bastard and it is not going to enforce any of these things, but it does think that people should learn a lesson from the experience. We have, and it has something to do with accepting free WiFi from a company called Purple, but there is more to it than that.

Gavin Wheeldon, CEO of Purple, said: "WiFi users need to read terms when they sign up to access a network. What are they agreeing to, how much data are they sharing, and what license are they giving to providers? Our experiment shows it's all too easy to tick a box and consent to something unfair." µ