Dark Web site AlphaBay raided and closed

DIMLY LIT DARK WEB INTERNET SITE AlphaBay has been raided and closed down in an international operation that saw its leader pinched and jailed.

News is spreading about the site across Twitter now, and of course Reddit is all over it. Deepdotweb, a site that tracks this kind of thing is giving AlphaWeb a big red traffic light when it comes to availability. Commenters on that site are complaining about their lack of access and in some cases about Bitcoins that they have been locked away from.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the shutdown is the work of the US, Canadian and Thai authorities. Sadly, reports have it that alleged founder Alexandre Cazes has been found dead in his Thai jail cell.

Cazes, a Canadian citizen, had been living in Thailand for almost a decade. According to the Bangkok Post, he was arrested in Bangkok on 5 July and was being packaged up to face charges in the United States. It added that as part of the raid police had impounded four Lamborghini cars and three houses. This suggests that business was good while it lasted.

Ross Ulbricht, the so called Dread Pirate leader of the Silk Road, knows how quickly things turn bad when the feds do cotton on to what you are doing and what people are selling on your site and come looking for you to take you away.

He is currently dealing with his own case in the US where he has been dubbed as a Kingpin and is perhaps being used as an example to anyone else who thinks that the authorities don't have a clue about what goes on in the dark.

When fingers were pointed at Ulbricht recently, Preet Bharara, US attorney for Manhattan said that the dark web is an illusion and that the law will always get its man. "The supposed anonymity of the dark web is not a protective shield," he said. µ