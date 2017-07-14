Samsung's Bixby AI assistant might arrive on Galaxy S8 handsets next week

Galaxy S8 owners might get their first taste of Bixby next week

SAMSUNG'S VIRTUAL ASSISTANT may have finally grasped the English language, with with rumours pointing to an official launch in the US next week.

Last month, Samsung announced plans to suspend the rollout of the AI assistant in the US last month, because it's "struggling to comprehend English syntax and grammar", a description that also applies to INQ journalists who drink at lunchtime.

"Bixby Voice benefits from time to further enhance natural language understanding, and we are currently growing our user testing in the US to prepare for launch," said Samsung in a statement at the time, failing to mention when the AI assistant will roll out to Galaxy S8 and S8+ users.

A Reddit user, named 'Bixbyguy',claims to have the details, however, and has posted an image that appears to confirm that Bixby will see an official launch next Tuesday.

It reads: "Bixby Voice Launch Tuesday, 7/18. The long-awaited Bixby Voice launches Tuesday, 7/18. Below are a few tasks we need to complete to ensure we are retail ready! Watch and learn with the NEW Bixby Webinar training!"

If legit - and, it's worth noting, Bixbyguy doesnt mention where the information has come from - it's likely this launch date will be US-only, so we're still none the wiser as to when Bixby will arrive in the US.

Samsung declined to comment on the speculation, but with seperate rumours pointing to the launch of a Bixby-fueled speaker later this year, it's likely that the AI assistant will see an imminent rollout.

According to reports, Samsung's upcoming Google Home rival, codenamed 'Vega', will launch in time for Christmas, with the firm having been been granted patents for the mooted device in its hometown of South Korea. µ