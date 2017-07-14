Trump Hotels breach sees hackers make off with credit card data

Donald Trump's hotel chain has been hit by its third breach in as many years

DONALD TRUMP'S hotel chain has been whacked with its third data breach in as many years, which has seen hackers make off with credit card data.

Sabre Hospitality Solutions, which operates the central reservation system used by the Trump Hotels chain, earlier this month notified the company that it had been breached. The first breach was recorded in August last year and the most recent in April this year.

Payment card data (including names, numbers and potentially security codes), along with guests' contact information, was stolen in this latest incident.

The attack has also affected other travel firms working with Sabre. Trump Hotels has issued a statement about the breach, which can be found here, but has not said how many guests were affected.

"The privacy and protection of our guests' information is a matter we take very seriously, and we recommend that affected guests review the information in this letter for some steps they can take to protect themselves against potential misuse of their information," the statement reads.

"We are working with Sabre to address this issue. We understand that Sabre engaged a leading cybersecurity firm to support its investigation. Sabre indicated that they also notified law enforcement and the payment card brands about this incident."

This is the third data breach to affect the hotel chain since 2014. The first saw seven hotels affected by malware between 2014 and 2015, and the second was reported in 2016.

Chris Wysopal, CTO and co-founder of Veracode, told the INQUIRER: "With news that Donald Trump's hotel chain has been hit by its third data breach in just three years, questions will certainly be asked whether it has been triggered as a result of recent political events.

"We're seeing an increasing number of attacks being used to influence socioeconomic events, such as attacking the assets and accounts of persons of power, as seen with the string of breaches of election candidates this year.

"As cybercrime increasingly becomes a tactic used to influence events offline, as well as online, it is increasingly important that all organisations take significant steps to secure their software, web applications and networks to ensure that they aren't their weakest points of attack." µ