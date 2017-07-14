Australia wants to go full UK on its surveillance and anti-encryption laws

THE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT HAS A MODEL for its dystopian internet, surveillance and privacy laws and it is our glorious UK and its dreadful Investigatory Powers Act. Bad news, Australians.

The Guardian reports on a rule just proposed by the Oz gov. It says that the plan is to create a cybersecurity law that does what our IP Act does, but down under. It was announced by Australian PM Michael Turnbull, who made it clear that Australia is not messing about, and would go in very hard on internet companies.

"We need to ensure that the internet is not used as a dark place for bad people to hide their criminal activities from the law," he said.

Turnbull was pushed on what he might expect internet companies like Facebook and Google to do to their software to make it right for Oz. He wants back door action.

"I'm not a cryptographer, but what we are seeking to do is to secure their assistance. They have to face up to their responsibility. They can't just wash their hands of it and say it's got nothing to do with them," he said.

"A back door is typically a flaw in a software program that perhaps the developer of the software program is not aware of, and that somebody who knows about it can exploit. If there are flaws in software programs, obviously, that's why you get updates on your phone and your computer all the time. So we're not talking about that. We're talking about lawful access."

Locally Facebook is not very impressed, It told the Sydney Morning Herald that, basically, the government does not know what it is talking about and that its plans will weaken the internet for everyone.

"We appreciate the important work law enforcement does, and we understand their need to carry out investigations," said a spokesperson. "Weakening encrypted systems for them would mean weakening it for everyone." µ