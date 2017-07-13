AMD's Threadripper pricing massively undercuts Intel's Core i9

AMD HAS ANNOUNCED pricing details for its powerful consumer and workstation Ryzen 'Threadripper' microprocessor processors.

AMD first launched its Threadripper line-up back in May, touting the CPUs at the "absolute ultra high-end of performance in desktop."

The firm told INQ on Thursday that the 12-core Threadripper 1920X, which comes with a 3.5GHz base speed that can boost to 4.0GHz, will launch for $799, while the 16-core Threadripper 1950X, which has a base speed of 3.4GHz, will fetch $999.

This is bad news for Intel, whose competing Core i9 processors are much more expensive. The firm's Core i9-7920X, comparable to AMD's 12-core/24-thread CPU, is $400 more expensive at $1,119. What's more, Intel's 16-core/32-thread Core i907960 processor retailer for $1,699, $700 more expensive than AMD's 16-core Threadripper chip.

Intel does have the edge when it comes to core count, though, with its 18-core/36-thread Core i9-7980XE Extreme Edition CPU. However, this retails for a whopping $1,999, double the price of AMD's highest-spec Threadripper processor.

AMD says that it will begin shipping Ryzen Threadripper CPUs and motherboards in early August. The company also confirmed that preorders of Alienware's Area-51 systems will begin on 27 July.

AMD on Thursday also revealed more details on its budget Ryzen 3 chips, which set their sights firmly on Intel's Core i3 lineup. The firm will launch two Ryzen 3 processors later this month - the 1300X and 1200 - both of which are 4-core/4 thread, 'Zen' architecture-based CPUs.

The Ryzen 3 1300X is the more powerful of the two with base clock speeds of 3.5GHz that can boost to 3.7GHz, while the lower-spec Ryzen 3 1200 will offer base speeds of 3.1GHz up to 3.4GHz.

"With Ryzen Threadripper processors representing the ultimate in desktop performance, the Ryzen 3 CPU will get even more people into the Ryzen family - at an affordable price point," AMD swooned. µ