Hey Alexa, I hear you're about to share our talks with Amazon developers

ALEXA, THAT THING THAT AMAZON HAS, is apparently going off on a wild privacy tangent and is plotting to share private audio recordings of chats with app developers.

That is a turd in the privacy paddling pool. The Verge called it a 'substantial shift' in consumer privacy at the firm, and we are not arguing with it.

The plans are plans according to an original report on The Information news site, and Amazon might not actually be about to turn Alexa users over to developers for, and let's be honest about it, cash money. However, it could, if it feels that that is what the market is forcing it to do.

In a statement to The Verge, it did not rule this out, despite it having a very good opportunity to do so. Instead it said: "When you use a skill, we provide the developer the information they need to process your request. We do not share customer identifiable information to third-party skills without the customer's consent. We do not share audio recordings with developers."

It is a bit, dare we say, robotic, so perhaps robots are taking over the comments at Amazon. That's conjecture though. Don't quote us on that.

We'll quote The Verge when it says that Alexa does store audio just in case anyone in a blue suit and badge or dark suit and helicopter, comes looking for it. Both The Information and The Verge believe that the Amazon mindset might be changing because Google does serve up this kind of information and that this may be giving it an edge when it comes to keeping developers busy and happy.

We have asked Amazon for comment and confirmation on this. µ