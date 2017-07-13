PC sales just hit a 10 year low

PC SHIPMENTS for the second quarter of 2017 fell to the lowest level since 2007, according to analyst outfit Gartner.

The latest numbers from Gartner's bean counters show that 61.1 million PCs were shipped globally in Q2, down 4.3 per cent year-on-year. While this decline is slower than many had expected, it marks the lowest level of PC shipments in the past decade.

This slump, Gartner claims, is to blame on higher PC prices, which in turn is to blame on a global shortage of components.

"Higher PC prices due to the impact of component shortages for DRAM, solid state drives (SSDs) and LCD panels had a pronounced negative impact on PC demand in the second quarter of 2017," said Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner.

"The approach to higher component costs varied by vendor. Some decided to absorb the component price hike without raising the final price of their devices, while other vendors transferred the costs to the end-user price."

These price increases were levied largely on consumers, the firm notes, noting that "in the business segment, vendors could not increase the price too quickly, especially in large enterprises where the price is typically locked in based on the contract."

HP probably ain't too fussed by these figures, though, as it saw a 3.3 per cent increase in sales in Q2, which saw it claiming 19.2 per cent of the worlwide market and sees it take the number one spot in Gartner's rankings.

Lenovo, which saw an 8.4 per cent decline in shipments, placed second, while Dell placed third with a slight 1.4 per cent increase in sales. Apple, Asus and Acer take the remaining spots, and each saw a decline in PC shipments during Q2.

It's worth noting that IDC also shoved out its PC market figures this week, and is reporting a more modest 3.3 per cent slump in sales year-on-year. µ