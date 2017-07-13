Google's Backup and Sync tool for Windows and Mac launches following delays

GOOGLE HAS ANNOUNCED that its long-awaited 'Backup and Sync' tool for Windows and Mac is now available to download.

Backup and Sync, which was originally set to be released last month, replaces the current desktop apps for Google Drive and Google Photos and combines the two clients into one streamlined application.

The service does what it says on the tin, and ensures that any files or photos stored on a Windows or Mac device can be automatically stored to Google's cloud services.

Previously, files had to be saved into a special Google Drive folder to get uploaded and synced, but with Backup and Sync, files in the folders you've specified are then backed up automatically and made accessible on the web and on any other computers where you've got the app installed.

In addition to backing up files on your desktop computer, the new software also can be used to back up photos from USB-connected devices, like cameras, as well as SD cards.

"Backup and Sync is an app for Mac and PC that backs up files and photos safely in Google Drive and Google Photos, so they're no longer trapped on your computer and other devices. Just choose the folders you want to back up, and we'll take care of the rest," Google said in a blog post.

Users get 15GB of space for free, which is shared across Gmail, Google Photos and Google Drive, and will have to pay to increase this amount.

Google's advising business users to keep using the current Google Drive desktop app until its biz-focused solution, called Drive File Stream comes out later this year. G Suite users can apply to the Early Adopter Program if they want to try the service out ahead of it's official launch. µ