Clucking hell: KFC is releasing a smartphone

KFC is releasing a smartphone, and, er, this is it

IF YOU LIKE FRIED CHICKEN as much as you like cheap Chinese smartphones, today is your lucky day. Maybe.

KFC has partnered with Huawei to release a smartphone to commemorate 30 years since it opened its first 'restaurant' in China, so if you've always dreamt of owning a phone with a picture of Colonel Sanders carved into its rear, you'll soon be able to tick it off your bucket list.

Let's feast upon the smartphone's specs: there's a 5in screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 3GB of RAM, a 3,200mAh battery, and 32GB of storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card, so there's plenty of room to fillet with apps.

There's also a built-in fingerprint scanner, which we assume is grease proof, and WiFry support and pre-installed zingtones will ship as standard.

KFC took to Chinese social network Weibo to announce the as-yet-unnamed smartphone, which it's no doubt hoping will upset the pecking order.

The announcement, which we've run through Google Translate, reads (amazingly): "Kentucky China 30 years from 1987 to 2017, 30 years accompanied by the taste of the times, suck refers to the aftertaste! Kentucky together with Huawei joint cooperation, the introduction of Huawei Chang enjoy 7 Kentucky commemorative version of gorgeous struck!

"Commemorative Edition laser back carving, pre-installed Kentucky Super APP, with WOW member 10 thousand K gold, but also the first to experience k-music song function. Limited to 5000 will soon be on sale, waiting for you to grab!"

KFC will only release 5,000 of the special edition Huawei phone, so it's by no means looking to Krushem' the competition, and they will be available for 1,099 yuan (around £125). Quite the bargain, er, bucket. µ

