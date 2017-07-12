Mark Zuckerberg just took an advertising dump on your Messenger

BAD NEWS CHUMPS, Facebook Messenger is reportedly about to be absolutely stuffed up to the earlobes with advertising.

I don't use Facebook, so this means nothing to me. I assume that it is some kind of chat mechanism on the social network that so far has not been stripped for its advertising coin. This is surprising to me, because I suspect that Mark Zuckerberg wears bomber jackets with brands on them just like television's Alan Partridge does to funerals.

Let us assume then that Facebook Messenger has until now been a place where Facebook friends, sexual predators, con men, spammers and actual people that you might want to speak to, can exchange chats in a relatively private manner in a state that has until now been unmolested by the clammy fingers of the part of Facebook that pursues the advertising coin.

Facebook has already forced users onto using the one specific Messenger option that it wants them to use, something that might have sent some more enlightened users packing, but that boy Zuckerberg just can't let an opportunity go by

It has already tried out Messenger adverts in less obvious countries including Australia and Thailand, and the plan is reportedly to take it global. According to the Guardian, the adverts will be displayed at the top of the Messenger window.

We cannot begin to imagine how Facebook will populate their content. We asked Facebook for a comment on WhatsApp yesterday and it was not forthcoming. We thought it was supposed to be social.

Oh it is. There is a blog. Oh gosh. This is the celebratory quote that makes the centerpiece, we are going to leave you with that because it says it all.

"Messenger ads have been a powerful addition to our digital advertising campaigns, helping us reach our customers where they are already active and engaged," said Michiel Tops, general manager of marketing and communications at Austrlian department store David Jones.

"And thanks to placement optimisation across Facebook, Instagram, Audience Network and now Messenger, we're able to continue to optimise our advertising spend and further drive business results."

What a time to be alive, eh Mr Tops. µ