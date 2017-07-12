Trump administration has removed Kaspersky from approved suppliers list

Please no more of this, we're just going to sit here and wait it out

HEY, YOU KNOW THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION? Well, it has just removed the Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab from two lists of official vendors, despite the fact that the CEO firm is distancing itself from suggestions of espionage and shenanigans.

Trump, who has something going on with the Russians himself already, and his government have got all sniffy over Kaspersky, probably as a smokescreen to cover up the mess that is Donald Trump Jr's email chain with Russian spooks.

We were only reporting on how upset appalled and probably offended CEO Eugene Kaspersky is and how far he is prepared to go to prove his company's innocence earlier this month. Various statements have come out of the company since it was accused of serving up US data to Russian overseers and considered as a bad source of software for the country in general.

"Kaspersky Lab has no ties to any government, and the company has never helped, nor will help, any government in the world with its cyber espionage efforts. The company has a 20 year history in the IT security industry of always abiding by the highest ethical business practices and trustworthy development of technologies, and Kaspersky Lab believes it is completely unacceptable that the company is being unjustly accused without any hard evidence to back up these false allegations" said the company in an exasperated statement.

Kaspersky Lab, a private company, seems to be caught in the middle of a geopolitical fight where each side is attempting to use the company as a pawn in their political game.

"Eugene Kaspersky has repeatedly offered to meet with government officials, testify before the US Congress and provide the company's source code for an official audit to help address any questions the US government has about the company," the company said.

"Kaspersky Lab continues to be available to assist all concerned government organisations with any investigations, and the company ardently believes a deeper examination of Kaspersky Lab will confirm that these allegations are unfounded."

All of this is falling on deaf, or dumb, ears and Reuters reports that on Tuesday, the Trump administration pulled Kaspersky off two lists, produced by the US General Services Administration, of approved technology vendors. Trump, of course, wants to make America grate again, and he is doing a very good job of it.

The delistings "are to ensure the integrity and security of U.S. government systems and networks." said an agency spokeswoman said in a statement. µ

