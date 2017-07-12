Google launches PAIR initiative to bridge gap between humans and machines

GOOGLE HAS LAUNCHED launched an initiative to try and improve the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence (AI).

The People + AI Research Initiative (PAIR) wants to make sure that AI is beneficial to all and will be looking at ways to make the process inclusive for everyone.

Google explains: "PAIR is devoted to advancing the research and design of people-centric AI systems. We're interested in the full spectrum of human interaction with machine intelligence, from supporting engineers to understanding everyday experiences with AI.

"Our goal is to do fundamental research, invent new technology, and create frameworks for design in order to drive a humanistic approach to artificial intelligence. And we want to be as open as possible: we're building open source tools that everyone can use, hosting public events, and supporting academics in advancing the state of the art."

Among some of its projects are Distill.pub - an independent research journal of machine learning, support for research into medical uses for AI, model interpretability (ie - not just saying what it thinks but why), open source neural nets for education, teaching the concept of ‘fairness' to machines, as well as more creative uses such as art - with one example - Face2Cartoon creating cartoon avatars through machine learning.

It is also working to teach coders what a good data set looks like. As true as it was in the sixties - garbage in, garbage out.

A key message is that AI is built by people. Without people, there is no AI and for all the warnings of machines that eventually take over, without us, there is nothing, and so it's up to the human race to get AI right for the benefit of the planet and its inhabitants, its health, its education, and its environment.

Google has already been working on other ways to make AI more friendly. It's believed to be working on an improved personality and back story for its Google Assistant that would make it seem more human and easy to relate to. µ

