Apple has opened a data centre in China to comply with new data laws

This is the Apple logo, perhaps you recognise it?

APPLE HAS REPORTEDLY OPENED a fresh data centre in China so that it can better cope with recently introduced local cybersecurity rules, according to Reuters.

The company, which sells mobile phones and lap warmers, told Reuters that it is putting itself firmly in the heart of the southern province of Guizhou with data management firm Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Co Ltd (GCBD) as an ally.

"The addition of this data centre will allow us to improve the speed and reliability of our products and services while also complying with newly passed regulations," said a local Apple spokesperson in a statement to Reuters.

"These regulations require cloud services be operated by Chinese companies so we're partnering with GCBD to offer iCloud."

The firm is presumably preparing itself for the part of the new rules that say that foreign firms should store data in China and should submit themselves to annual inspection from officials if they transfer more than 1000GB of data outside of the country.

We wouldn't fancy upping sticks and moving to China ourselves, we are quite comfortable where we are and have enough to worry about with Theresa May's plans for our own internet.

Doing internet stuff in China sounds like a pain in the arse to us. The country is banning VPNs and is considering vetting all technology and hardware that wants to cross its borders.

We reported earlier this year that it plans to "assess whether products such as servers or internet services could be hijacked by an outside party, and the privacy of users compromised", and suggested that only an approved list of suppliers should be used locally.

It is just one thing after another in China, but it looks like all this sort of stuff might be over in a bit of frenzy.

"China's internet connection service market… has signs of disordered development that requires urgent regulation and governance," said Wen Ku, director of the telecoms department at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently.

Hopefully, not too much damage will be done in the meantime. µ

