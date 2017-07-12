REALITY TV STAR Donald "I have no son" Trump is being sued by Twitter users who say their constitutional rights have been breached.

The seven victims are claiming that the former WWE guest star blocked them on Twitter, thus breaching their right to free speech under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

The users argue that by being blocked by Mr Trump or his senior aides, he has effectively barred them from joining in the conversation and describes attempts to "suppress dissent" in a forum which, by rights should be open and free.

The First Amendment Knight Institute of Columbia University had previously warned Trump that legal proceedings were on the cards.

"President Trump's Twitter account has become an important source of news and information about the government, and an important forum for speech by, to, or about the president," said Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute's executive director.

"The First Amendment applies to this digital forum in the same way it applies to town halls and open school board meetings. The White House acts unlawfully when it excludes people from this forum simply because they've disagreed with the president."

It's a well-known fact that the Miss Universe judge doesn't like anyone mocking him, whether it's hypothetical references to his "stupid hair", his "terrible grasp of the English language" or his "hideous disregard for environmental matters", all claims levied at him by other sources. It is believed that his postponement of a state visit to the UK, which would be welcomed by some people, is down to the fact that a strong contingent

This would not please the man, best known to many as the character Donald Trump, a realtor in an episode of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' or for his uncredited cameo as Daniel Ray McLeech in 'Sabrina, The Teenage Witch', who is keen to ignore criticism as much as possible and just say it's "fake news". Whatever that is.

White House Bush administrator Sean Spicer, better known as actress Melissa McCarthy, and Trump's social media director Daniel Scavino are also named in the lawsuit.

Mr Spicer recently stated that all tweets by Trump were official statements from The President of the United States.

Twitter has already sued Mr Trump's office once after he tried to demand the identity of a dissenter. He once claimed that Twitter had a 280 character limit. µ

