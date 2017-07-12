Google Pixel XL 2 specs revealed in mega-leak

THE SO-CALLED Google Pixel XL 2 has made its first official(ish) appearance, with a legit-looking render giving us our first glimpse at the Android O-powered smartphone.

Android Police, which has a strong track record when it comes to Nexus and Pixel leaks, has got its hands on an official-looking render of Google's second-gen Pixel XL, which it claims shows "an accurate representation" of the smartphone's design.

The render shows the LG-built smartphone catching up with the likes of the LG G6 and Galaxy S8 with its slimmed down bezels and rounded corners. The screen, at 6in, will be bigger than that on last year's Google Pixel XL, and it will sport the same 2:1 aspect ratio as the LG G6, according to the report.

The screen will sit inside a metal chassis, not too dissimilar to that seen on Google's previous flagship. There does appear to be some subtle changes, though, with the fingerprint scanner now sitting below the glass 'window' at the top of the phone, a smaller glass portion on the rear of the handset, and a silver ring surrounding the camera sensor.

Although it doesn't look much different to the original Pixel XL, Android Police claims that the smartphone will feature a 'squeezable' frame, similar to that seen on the HTC U11. This added functionality will reportedly allow users to, primarily at least, squeeze the handset to interact with Google Assistant in various ways.

There's still plenty of unanswered questions about the so-called Pixel XL, with Android Police admitting that it isn't sure if the camera lens will be totally flush with the body or not, if the final design will have antenna bands, or if it the Pixel XL 2 will ship with a headphone jack.

The report doesn't have any information on the smaller Pixel 2, but does not that it will likely be "largely unchanged versus the current Pixel" and will "act as a sort of entry-level option."

Previous speculation, however, claimed that Google has multiple Pixel 2 prototypes in the works, each of which features different processors, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, an unspecified Intel chip and, potentially, a custom chipset developed by Google. The same reports point to added water and distilled resistance, and a better camera than the original Pixel. µ

