Stop the clocks. Windows Phone is dead

ALAS POOR Windows Phone, we hardly knew ye. Because no-one bought ye.

Yes, Windows Phone 8.1 is officially and utterly 'of knacker's yard' from now on with no further updates planned, despite the fact that many of the handsets which run it will not be eligible for an upgrade to Windows 10 Mobile.

Not that people are falling over themselves to support that either.

The OS that brought Microsoft's Cortana voice assistant to the dozens was featured on a number of devices from Nokia as well as a few last-gasp third-party buckets of chips from the likes of HTC, Acer and (snort) Alcatel.

There's no blog to speak of, no obituary, just a footnote in the Products Reaching End of Support for 2017, snuggled in with a bunch of enterprise software that most people have never heard of.

At present Windows 10 Mobile is in silent running. Even Windows Insiders didn't get a new build this week, and at present, there is only one new device, an HP hybrid device for the enterprise, that is utilising it.

It is expected, however, that when Windows 10 Creators Update II arrives in the Autumn, we can expect to see the ability for machines that can switch between ARM and Intel architectures seamlessly.

This will mean the fabled 'Continuum' feature that is at the centre of making a single Windows for desktop and mobile will actually work fully. At that point, all bets are off and we can start to expect to see Windows 10 Mobile's "second coming", probably in the form of a Surface Phone.

This will come too late for the thousands of former Nokia workers that were culled when Microsoft closed down the Lumia division.

This is currently the penultimate big software cull of the year at Microsoft, with October seeing a bunch of Office 2007 for Windows and Mac titles being sent to the boneyard, but certainly Windows Phone 8.1 is the most significant of the year. Oh yeah. Vista. We forgot about Vista. But then so did you probably. µ

