Amazon Prime Day: A roundup of the best tech deals

AMAZON PRIME is the retail giant's bid to take over the world and become the one, true global retailer.

Resistance is probably futile, so if all you've done with your Amazon Prime membership is watch Mr Robot, here's a bundle of the best tech deals to consider buying in your lunch hour - purely to get your money's worth, obviously.

If you live on your own, but still want someone, or something, to hang on your every word, then Amazon Alexa's for you. Unfailingly polite, if a little thick, Alexa's available in the attractive form of either the Amazon Echo, which is more-or-less half price at £79.99, or the Amazon Echo Dot, 30 per cent off at £34.99.

Bear in mind, though, that there's a risk with these speakers that they could call the cops on your idle mutterings if you're not careful - a kind-of a self-swatting.

There's a number of good deals in gaming, with the 500GB Microsoft Xbox One S cut from a shade under £300 to £179.99 with Forza Horizon 3, whatever that is, and Minecraft.

However, £339.99 will buy you a 1TB Xbox One S with some proper games (if you like shooting people and blowing stuff up): Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. AND, a 'chatpad' (they used to be called 'keyboards', when I was young) and a headset.

If you prefer Sony over Microsoft, the 500GB Playstation 4 for the same price as the 500GB Xbox, but with the arguably more enticing games, Overwatch and Crash Bandicoot, already appears to have sold out.

Alternatively, though, there's the 1TB Playstation 4 Pro at £349.99 (£100 off) with Horizon Zero Dawn, Wipeout and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

If, after a long commute home you like nothing more than to relax with yet more driving, Amazon's also got the Logitech Driving Force Shifter G29 Racing Wheel, which is a snip at £159, down from £299.99, and to change gear (which kind of helps when you're driving), the Logitech Driving Force Shifter has had a few shekels cut from its price, down to £43.80.

There's also the Logitech G403 wired mouse for £30, which is normally closer to £50 than £30. Amazon also has the Logitech G402 wired gaming mouse for £31 exclusively for Prime members, although bear in mind that this mouse has been £30 for Amazon Prime members for some time, and Ebuyer has it on offer for £37.08. It's a jolly good gaming/pro mouse, though.

If you're in the market for a well-above average laptop, then Amazon's got a Dell gaming PC that doesn't look too silly, the Dell Inspiron 7000, down from £899 to £699. It's got a 15.6" 1080p screen, an Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 4GB GTX 1050. That's a fair bit of laptop for the money, although it's also reflected in the weight. At 2.65 kilos you won't want to carry it around all day.

Another rather tasty deal is the 500GB Sata-III SanDisk Ultra II that's been cut in price from £149.99 to £118.99 - very handy if you're building a new PC or need to give an old rig a bit of a boost.

Everyone needs a bit a backup and probably the best deal is the 8TB Seagate Backup Plus Hub that's been cut from £249.99 to £119.99, which could very well make Prime membership pay for itself. Eight terabytes should be more then enough storage for anyone - at least for the time being.

Finally, if you like to keep an eye on what's going on at home 24/7, Amazon's got the D-Link DCS-932L wireless camera 71 per cent off at £27.08, although bear in mind that such devices may not be entirely secure…

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, then it's going to have to be a particularly good deal to make it worth your while becoming one. Elsewhere, therefore, Ebuyer has its own "Optimus Day" event running in response, but Ebuyer's not demanding an entry fee.

Pick of the deals is the Ricoh Aficio A4 wireless colour laser printer, half-price at £49.98 - yes, a colour laser printer for less than £50. The toner cartridges will set you back more than £40, mind, and you'll need four of them.

There's also the Buffalo LinkStation 420 4TB NAS drive, down £55 to £179.99, while the 2TB version is down £47.01 to £139.98. If you want a cheapy-cheap laptop, the Lenovo Yoga 300-11IBR convertible has just under £70 off at £299.99, but most of the other deals aren't much to write home about, frankly, unless you have a compulsive shopping problem. µ