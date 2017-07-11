Pinch yourself: Half-Life just got an update

This is the only Half Life image we have. It is not Half-Life 3

LEGENDARY GAME Half-Life has just got an update, but naturally, users are not entirely satisfied and many would have preferred Half-Life 3 apparently.

Valve announced the update on the Steam Blog and it is in the comments that the calls for the third version of the game come to life. We will come back to that though.

There is no messing about, the post gets right into it. "We have updated the public release of Half-Life," it says before explaining what exactly has changed. It is mostly crash fixes, but it is still something of a surprise given that it is to be applied to a game that came out in the 1990s and is almost two decades old, plus it shows that Half-Life is still something that Valve is happy to be working on.

Some commentators have passionately welcomed the update, some have suggested that it is lacking, while others have suggested, like we did, that it means that we may get to see the Half Life 3 that so many people have spent so many years waiting for.

There are 20 pages of comments and most fall into pleased, surprised and confused categories. If Valve is fishing for positive comments before getting deep into Gordon Freeman and a third version, then this could be considered a success.

A third version of the game would be a gift to a very passionate audience. There is a certain kind of person that will never drop the idea of Half-Life 3, and people await its announcement with baited breath. There is nothing concrete for them to hang their hopes on here.

But don't stop dreaming guys. After all, Doom still survives, as does Mario - he is always coming back whether it is on foot or in a death kart. Maybe one day you will get to see a modern Gordon Freeman. Maybe you won't. µ