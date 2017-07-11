Russians now need official accreditation to visit the land of Pornhub

PITY THE PORNOGRAPHY PURVEYOR in Russia, as from now on they have to have an official social media account or passport to access Pornhub, which we understand is a popular bongo site.

Bongo sites are in the wars right now. The UK government wants the British Board of Film Classification to put an age rating on them, and in Russia they already have that and now things appear to have got a little bit personal.

According to a report on Vice News, Pornhub is the largest porn site in the world, but it does not get on very well with the Russians - though not for the want of trying.

Once upon a time, last autumn, Russia banned Pornhub, explaining that it was bad for society and kids, The wags at Pornhub attempted to cool things off, offering to give Russian officials premier porno accounts, but these were resisted.

Pornhub porned its way back into Russian back bedrooms only when it added an age verification restriction.

.@roscomnadzor if we give you guys a Pornhub Premium account, will you un ban Pornhub in Russia? — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) September 14, 2016

The government agency the Roscomnadzor declined the option, but Pornhub returned online once it had the age gateway in place. Now Pornhub users have to go a bit further and can only log in if they part with their Vkontakte login. Pornhub announced this leap forward on its own Vkontakte page so that is nice.

"Did it take to fill the year of birth?," it said on its own page. "Now you can just log in via your favourite social network". We Google translated it, in case you were wondering. It doesn't make much sense on its own.

It is short and sweet unless you are the kind of person that does not want to mix your social media world with your onanistic one, and it is good of Russia to continue to show us exactly where Theresa May and all her crackers plans are going to take us. µ