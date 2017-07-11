LG Q6 official with FullVision 18:9 display and Snapdragon 435

LG HAS ANNOUNCED the Q6 smartphone, a mid-range handset that's the first to feature the same FullVision display as the flagship LG G6.

The LG Q6's 5.5in FullVision display offers the same 18:9 aspect ratio as the G6, and also equips the handset with the same bezel-less design as its flagship sibling. The display isn't quite as high-resolution, though, coming in at 2160x1080 compared to 2880x1440.

The LG Q6 also packs an 'ultra-strong' 700 serious aluminium frame, and under the hood, you'll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage.

The handset arrives as part of LG's Q series range, which also includes the Q6+ and the Q6α. The Q6+ beefs things up internally with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the LG Q6a will provide a lesser-specced alternative with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

All three handsets will come with a 13MP rear-facing single-lens camera with wide-angle lens, a 5MP camera on the front, a 3,000mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 Nougat and a microUSB port for charging.

Instead of a baked-in fingerprint scanner, the Q6 range will use LG's proprietary face-recognition technology for unlocking the device.

Juno Cho, president of LG Mobile, said: "The LG Q6 is a blend of premium features, great performance and attractive pricing, a combination that is extremely important to us as we look at the way consumers are using smartphones around the world.

"The Q series is our way of getting the superb experiences with the essence of the LG's premium line-ups to more consumers' hands and pockets."

LG hasn't said much else about the smartphones, but has said that they will "go on sale in key markets in Asia starting next month [August] to be followed by availability in Europe, Latin America and North America onward." There's no word yet on pricing. µ