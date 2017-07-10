Microsoft 365 bundles Windows 10 and Office for SMBs and enterprises

MICROSOFT HAS ANNOUNCED a new service called Microsoft 365 that makes it easier for businesses to subscribe to both Windows 10 and Office 365.

Announced at the firm's Microsoft Inspire conference, Microsoft 365 will be launched in two versions: Enterprise and Business. Both versions bundle Windows, Office and the Enterprise Mobility + Security products, with one of the aims being to provide more flexibility to users.

"Microsoft 365 represents a new and more cohesive approach to how Microsoft goes to market with our commercial offerings, and reflects the shift our partners and our mutual customers are making — from viewing productivity, security and device management as individual workloads, to seeking a comprehensive approach to secure productivity," Microsoft swooned.Microsoft 365 is great for partners, too. It represents a significant opportunity to increase deal size,

"Microsoft 365 is great for partners, too. It represents a significant opportunity to increase deal size, differentiate their offerings, and grow their managed services revenue."

The Enterprise edition bundles the, er, Enterprise editions of all three products, and is designed for large organisations. The Business edition is aimed at SMBs with up to 300 users; it combines Office 365 Business Premium with security and management features from Windows 10 and Enterprise Mobility + Security, as well as a central console for device and user management.

Microsoft has not shared pricing for the Enterprise version yet, although has said that it will be launched on the 1 August. A public preview of the Business edition will be launched on the 2 August, and it will be available worldwide this autumn for $20 per user, per month.

Three tailored applications have been developed for Office 365 Business Premium and Microsoft 365 Business: Microsoft Listings (an email marketing service); Microsoft Connections (a way to publish business information on specific sites; and Microsoft Invoicing (a way to create and deliver invoices).

In addition to the new bundles, Microsoft announced a new cloud development with its launch partners Dell EMC, HPE and Lenovo, called Microsoft Azure Stack.

Available in Technical Preview since 2016, this is an extension of Azure that can be used by businesses to host their own hybrid cloud. The launch partners are all creating integrated systems to run the Stack and host apps and services; the first systems will begin to be shipped in September. µ