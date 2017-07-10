Microsoft joins HPE's Cloud28+ alliance to fuel hybrid IT adoption

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE) had announced that Microsoft has signed up to become a Cloud28+ technology partner, joining around 500 other organisations in the HPE-led cloud initiative.

The two companies have pledged to create a joint Azure Stack independent software vendor onboarding programme, intended to connect third-party software vendors with HPE and Microsoft and, in turn, to service providers.

The aim of Cloud28+ is to enable customers to build their own hybrid cloud IT environment based on the software and services offered via the platform.

"It's all about choice and trust," said Alyssa Fitzpatrick, general manager of worldwide channel sales at Microsoft.

"By joining Cloud28+, we will help empower customers with market-leading hybrid IT offerings fueled by partners who know and serve them best. We see Cloud28+ as a real differentiator in terms of helping our customers and partners build their own ecosystems."

HPE claims that members benefit with a digital marketing engine to help them sell cloud products and services, a global community within which they can build their own alliances, and a ready-made ecosystem and "go-to-market engines" focused on Azure.

The addition of Microsoft to HPE's Cloud28+ alliance was welcomed by BT's Tony Limby, general manager of infrastructure-as-a-service and hybrid cloud at the telecoms giant.

"As a long-standing community member, we're pleased about Microsoft becoming a Cloud28+ technology partner," said Limby.

"Our customers are looking for hybrid IT services powered by trusted brands like HPE and Microsoft. Now, we'll be able to work with them to deliver an even stronger service and portfolio of best-of-breed Microsoft Azure Stack solutions."

Cloud28+ bills itself as "the world's largest independent community promoting cloud services and knowledge sharing. It serves end customers, cloud service providers, solution providers, ISVs, systems integrators, distributors and government entities dedicated to accelerating enterprise cloud adoption". It also features HPE's own Connect IoT hub.

It claims to have more than 500 partners, including service providers, independent software vendors distributors, systems integrators, universities and public sector organisations. It claims a catalogue of more than 18,000 "build and consume services" offered out of more than 300 data centres across the world. µ