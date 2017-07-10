EU report suggests that criminals are too dumb for Bitcoin

A REPORT FROM THE COUNCIL OF THE EUROPEAN UNION says that criminals are put off using technology because it is more complex than chucking a brick through a window or terrorising a shopkeeper, but adds that terrorists and criminal kingpins are more than cool with stuff like Bitcoin.

The CoE, which is a quicker way of saying Council of Europe, says that criminals yearn to embrace Bitcoin, but just can't. We think that they do, for example, for selling drugs on the Dark Web or for shaking people down, but we are not paid to sit around all day thinking about these things.

In its report (PDF) about money and its movement, the European body said that no one really looks at Bitcoin and that that includes bureaucrats in offices.

"Few investigations have been conducted on virtual currencies which seem to be rarely used by criminal organisations. While they may have a high intent to use due to VCs characteristics (anonymity in particular), the level of capability is lower due to the high technology required," it said.

"Consequently, the level of money laundering threat related to virtual currencies is considered as moderately significant."

Bitcoin news site Coindesk reported on the EU's findings and seemed as surprised as we do by the suggestion that criminals and coin are like oil and water.

Back at the report and suddenly we are in the land of the European Commission, with the CoE suggesting that its bigger relation might want to set up some sort of database of Bitcoin users' identities. Presumably just to be on the safe side.

"The Commission would issue a report to be accompanied, if necessary, by proposals, including, where appropriate, with respect to virtual currencies, empowerment to set-up and maintain a central database registering users' identities and wallet addresses accessible to FIUs, as well as self-declaration forms for the use of virtual currency users," it added in a flurry of bureaucratese.

"The Commission will continue to monitor in the context of the SNRA (supranational risk assessment) the risks posed by FinTech/RegTech, crypto-to-crypto currency exchanges, and use of virtual currencies for purchasing of high-value goods." µ