Donald Trump pours cold water on Russian 'impenetrable cyber security unit'
Donald has remembered all the trouble that Humpty had with walls
FAMILY EMPLOYING CRACKERJACK PRESIDENT Donald Trump has thought about all that noise that he made about working with Vladimir Putin on an "impenetrable cyber security unit", and revealed that he was just stringing the Russian premier along.
He's a clever man that Trump. He is often talking about walls and then distancing himself from paying for them. This wall would have been the cyber kind - don't ask us - and would have seen both leaders presumably thinking that they had got the better of their rival.
It's not to be, though. Despite all the chat, Trump has cooled down some, or spoken to someone who knows what they are doing and changed his tune.
Admittedly he said it on Twitter, which we think he uses by repeatedly batting his head or his mitts against a keyboard held up by a relative, but the message is still the same. He was bullshitting that fool Putin and certainly does not believe that the solution to potential election hacking is a tie up with a country that previous presidents have not had much good to say about
The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017
The Independent says that there was a 13-hour Window between Trump saying that he and Putin would cooperate and his turning to the camera and saying: "Not!".
Ha ha ha.— Graham Cluley (@gcluley) July 9, 2017
He's trolling us, right? https://t.co/x2uyPrWaFs
We do not suppose that many people are surprised by this. It is one of the most bizarre propositions that we have ever heard of. Graham Cluley, who most certainly does have a clue about online security, was not impressed by the announcement and suggested that Trump was trolling. µ
