A mysterious Amazon bot is designing medically-themed phone covers

EVER FANCIED a phone case of someone shooting up heroin? Or a multi-ethnic disabled child in a wheelchair? Or maybe a prosthetic limb? Or an e-cig?

Well, today is your lucky day. A company in Germany (we think, after a bit of digging) is using Amazon to sell what appears to be bot-mined mobile phone covers with all kinds of, mostly medically related designs.

Of course, the Amazon review trolls are out in force. This picture (below - excuse the quality, we can only assume they think we'll nick the designs) led to the frankly disturbing announcement that: "Having this as my cell phone case has successfully gotten me laid."

Meanwhile, this picture of a girl with a hearing aid caused some confusion:

"I thought I was buying a hearing aid. When it arrived I couldn't believe what a farse [sic] this was. I threw up. I haven't been able to hear for a long time now. No health insurance. When I saw the hearing aid was 20$ I started to save my pennies just hoping the sale would still be there. And I finally bought it.



"I have a smart phone but I'm unable to have a phone conversation on it due to my lack of hearing. I AM SO TIRED OF TEXTING. The thought of hearing my granddaughters voice over the phone kept me going. I opened the package and something inaudible to my own ears came out of my mouth. Was it a scream? A cracking whimper? A soft breath whispering... Why...?



"I will never know."

Or there's this picture of a butt plug that solved the birthday blues.

"I was stuck when trying to get my sister something extra special for her birthday. Thank you Amazon, with this handy phone case she can protect her phone AND let all the guys know she is single and ready to mingle. Well only if you like sticking things up your butt."

Others great ideas include a dog having a microchip implanted, a woman putting a pair of headphones on her belly, a collection of toilet tubes, a dialysis machine - yes a f***ing dialysis machine, and one simply called "Vaginal Discomfort". If you're wondering what that looks like, allow us to oblige.

We're not quite sure what the deal is here, but some of them will ship to London, others won't.

Very little information is available about My-Handy-Design. They do all their fulfilment through Amazon and the details are fairly limited.

A few comments suggest that the finished products weren't crisp on the image front further suggesting there was a bot at work that didn't really know what to look for, quality wise, but we're just curious as to why so many of these pictures are so medical and biological - what criteria was the bot given and why?

We're trying to get some answers from My-Handy-Design and will let you know what they say, though we're a little scared of the answers.

