One in 12 Brits is a WiFi w*nker

For 1 in 12 people WiFi can only mean one thing

IF A DOZEN PEOPLE ARE IN A ROOM with public WiFi, one is probably looking at or indulging in pornography.

That one person might be you. Don't be ashamed. Most of the internet is pornography, probably, and you might have just fallen into it. Anyway, that is most definitely not our business. It is your business and the business of Norton, that security part of Symantec.

Symantec alerted us to the dirty one in the dozen after it completed a survey of 15,000 people prepared to talk to strangers on the street about how online secure they might be and under what circumstances they head towards jazz bongo sites.

"There is a deep divide between what people think is safe or private when using public WiFi versus the reality," said Nick Shaw, vice president and general manager at Norton by Symantec.

"What someone thinks is private on their personal device can easily be accessed by hackers through unsecure WiFi networks or even apps with privacy vulnerabilities."

It's true. You hear the warnings all the time and some people do make an effort to secure their WiFi connection. Some people do not even use public or free WiFi, and if only one out of 12 of them are looking for bongo stuff that is probably not too bad odds.

Checking out wangs and woowahs is not the only thing that respondents admitted. Norton found that 84 per cent of people were doing something that they wouldn't want someone like Graham Cluley to hear about… never mind a Korean hacker gang, or a lone Russian teenager who hates the idea of people in the west wirelessly wanking and willy nilly WiFi'ing.

Aiding this are victims who cannot resist leaping onto wireless networks and doing things. Norton reckons 42 per cent of people will join a network within minutes and 55 per cent do not have a clue whether a connection is secure or not.

Go home, guys. Buy some tin foil, make a hat. Enjoy the internet. µ