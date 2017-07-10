Apple muscles in on Imagination's turf with new St Albans office

APPLE HAS UPPED THE STAKES in its ongoing battle with Imagination Technologies with the opening a new office on the Brit chip maker's turf.

The Telegraph has the scoop and reports that Apple is renting a 22,500 square-foot office in St Albans, just a few miles from Imagination's headquarters in Hertfordshire village of Kings Langley.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Apple reportedly plans to use the office to develop its own graphics technology, just months after it publicly announced plans to stop licensing Imagination's designs within '15 to 24 months'.

This apparently has Imagination worried that Apple will poach its staff, with the firm already hiring a number of Imagination employees in recent months including the firm's former chief operating officer John Metcalfe. The Telegraph notes that more than a dozen further job postings on Apple's website for experts in graphics hardware now advertise for roles in South Hertfordshire.

News of Apple opening an office on Imagination's turf comes just days after it accused the chip maker of "misleading" in its accounts of the firms' recent break-up.

It claims that, in 2015, it told Imagination that it would no longer be buying its latest technology, and the following year notified the firm that it was initiating a clause in its contract that allowed it to pay a lower royalty rate for using a smaller amount of intellectual property.

By February of this year, Apple claims, it told Imagination it was ending the relationship altogether and would no longer be making any royalty payments contract as 2018.

Imagination, however, this week told investors that it hadn't been made aware of Apple's plans until the end of March.

"We're disappointed in their response, which has been inaccurate and misleading," Apple said in a statement last week.

"We began working with Imagination in 2007 and stopped accepting new IP from them in 2015. After lengthy discussions, we advised them on February 9 that we expected to wind down our licensing agreement since we need unique and differentiating IP for our products.

"We valued our past relationship and wanted to give them as much notice as possible to adapt their future plans." µ