Apple slams Imagination's 'inaccurate' and 'misleading' statements over break-up

APPLE HAS LASHED OUT at Brit chip maker Imagination Technologies and accused it of "misleading" in its accounts of the firms' recent break-up.

Back in April, Imagination announced that Apple planned to stop licensing its designs within '15 to 24 months' in favour of developing its own graphics chips, which came as a blow to the company that relies on the iPhone maker for about half of its revenue.

"Apple has not presented any evidence to substantiate its assertion that it will no longer require Imagination's technology, without violating Imagination's patents, intellectual property and confidential information. This evidence has been requested by Imagination but Apple has declined to provide it," Imagination said at the time, just week's before launching at Apple with a dispute resolution procedure.

"Further, Imagination believes that it would be extremely challenging to design a brand new GPU architecture from basics without infringing its intellectual property rights, accordingly Imagination does not accept Apple's assertions."

Apple has this week hit back at the firm and accused it of putting out "inaccurate" and "misleading" statements in relation to the break-up.

It claims that, in 2015, it told Imagination that it would no longer be buying its latest technology, and the following year notified the firm that it was initiating a clause in its contact that allowed it to pay a lower royalty rate for using a smaller amount of intellectual property.

By February of this year, Apple claims, it told Imagination it was ending the relationship altogether and would no longer be making any royalty payments as early as 2018.

Imagination, however, this week told investors that it hadn't been made aware of Apple's plans until the end of March.

"We're disappointed in their response, which has been inaccurate and misleading," Apple said in a statement given to Bloomberg.

"We began working with Imagination in 2007 and stopped accepting new IP from them in 2015. After lengthy discussions, we advised them on February 9 that we expected to wind down our licensing agreement since we need unique and differentiating IP for our products.

"We valued our past relationship and wanted to give them as much notice as possible to adapt their future plans."

Apple's response unlikely will go down well with Imagination, which last month put itself up for sale. The company claims that "it has received interest from a number of parties for a potential acquisition of the whole group."µ