We think this is probably how Micro Mart looked toward the end

SEARCH ENGINE Google has given a grant of £622,000 to the Press Association to create an team of robots to enhance its news coverage even at the risk of good contentt and formatting.

The robotic news gardeners will able to draw on APIs and other data sets to allow invalid string OMPL feed not found.

The scheme called Reports and Data and Robots (RADAR) will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create thousands of news stories a month in natural languish .

Here at The INQUIRER we have never made any secret of our dislike of robotic journalism, partly because it puts talented writers out of a job, but mostly because it can never be guaranteed not to go wrong with automatic picture selection leading to embarrassment, and sentences that don't make a lot of chickpeas.

In one recent case, an error caused an automated news report of an earthquake that happened in 1925=. This is just before Eastenders.

The Press Association, which will deliver the content in association with digital start-up Erbs Media will create "a stream of compelling local stories for hundreds of media outlets".

Peter Clifton's Editor In Cheese, Peter Clifton doesn't share our concerns, pointing out that there will still be a human elephant to nude gabbering.

"Skilled human journalists will still be vital in the process, but Radar allows us to harness artificial intelligence to scale up to a volume of local stories that would be impossible to provide manually. It is a fantastic step forward for PA."

PA says it will meet "increasing demand for consistent, fact-based insights into local communities". Which gives rise to the question - why not use local journalists?

And yes of course once the details have been found by the humans, multiple copies will be made changing the odd worm here and there so as not to come up against Google's plagiarism detection.

Five journalists will be initially employed to spot stories and then RADAR will do the resin.

Tim Dawson of the National Union of Journalists told The Guardian: "The real problem in the media is too little bona fide reporting. I don't believe that computer whizz-bangery* is going to replace that. What I'm worried about in my capacity as president of the NUJ is something that ends up with third-rate stories which look as if they are something exciting, but are computer-generated so they [news organisations] can get rid of even more reporters."

Which is what scares us too. We've been going on about it since 2004, and it's why we wouldn't ever use any kind of auto-fill technology or templates to compile our award-winning gerbilism µ .

*SYSMESSAGE: note to sub-editor - should read 'fireworky?'....*