Your pupil is about to become the master: Google Glass is coming back

WHEN GOOGLE confused the frack out of everyone with a sudden update to its aborted Google Glass smart glasses - with new firmware and the first app update in three years, spec(arf)ulation over what it could mean was rife. After all, we had all thought the project was dead.

But, no, it turns out that Google Glass II is on the way (huzzah) causing thousands of sleeper agents with stupid head gear to be brought back to life.

According to the Wall Street Journal, luxury eyewear maker Luxottica has already started working with Google on the next generation of head-up display glasses.

"In Google, there are some second thoughts on how to interpret version 3 [of Google Glass]," Mr Vian told shareholders. "What you saw was version 1. We're now working on version 2, which is in preparation."

And that's all we know, so far. It's definitely going to have a better battery life, but that couldn't be difficult. It might be worth reminding you that when we attended the launch of the original Google Glass, the PRs were very subtly swapping out the display units every half hour so we wouldn't realise just how quickly the batteries were both running down, and overheating.

But what other changes will we see? Vian isn't giving much away. There are still stories of companies using Google Glass for industrial purposes. It is, for example, a great tool for warehouse pickers who want to look like a great tool.

But in the mainstream, Google Glass quickly became something of a joke, and its beta testers, known as ‘Explorers' who had paid well over a grand for the privilege of testing an unfinished product, became the butt of many a daft anecdote, thanks to their ability to stick out like a sore throat.

But the fact is that while Google Glass may not have been a huge success, it has spawned an entire industry of heads-up displays and augmented reality headsets and it's perfectly natural that Google would want to dive in for another go. Hopefully, the technology has moved on enough not to make them quite so… well… stupid looking. µ