Hackers have stolen Bitcoin funds from South Korean Bithumb exchange

What Bitcoins might look like if they were a tangible thing

SOME BLOODY HACKERS have swooped on South Korea's Bithumb Bitcoin exchange, making off precious nonsense currency from traders and generally miffing people off.

You would not realise this from a casual visit to the Bithumb website as the news does not seem to have made the front page. It has made it out to the press though, and the BBC reports on the incident.

"South Korea-based Bithumb has said that it believes personal details of more than 30,000 of its customers were stolen as a result," reports the Beeb.

"It appears the data was subsequently used to fool users into letting thieves steal funds from their accounts. Bithumb has promised compensation."

The BBC adds that Bithumb did have a statement on its website, so we went back to have a look for that again. We found it under a banner called Personal Information.

"This incident is caused by an accident caused by an external infringement of Bitsum employee's personal PC which is not related to Bitsum's server and virtual money wallet, or some personal information (cell phone number, email address) of some members (about 3% of total members) It has been confirmed that it has been stored, and Bitsum is doing its best to prevent the second damage of the members who do not know," it said in a translated version of events.

At times like this you might be looking for sympathy but it does not look like it is going to be coming from the security community.

"This latest attack is troublesome on a variety of levels. Firstly, this continues to demonstrate the weakness associated with poor password hygiene especially when they are the only factor of authentication.

"If Bithumb had implemented adaptive authentication using layers such as device recognition and/or geolocation as part of the authentication process for its employees, this issue could have been avoided entirely as a second factor of authentication would have been introduced," said Robert Block, senior VP of Identity Strategy at SecureAuth and a man who presumably ought to know.

"Additionally, if identity-based threat services were in place, Bithumb would have been able to identify this issue in February when the it first occurred and notified other areas in cyber security. Instead, this breach went undiscovered until June giving the attackers months for lateral movement and additional credential exposure.

"It shows how attackers are carefully watching the fruitful bitcoin market and will continue to target these types of organisations in the future as they are fully aware of the high-value monetary gain associated with it." µ