Sky and TalkTalk broadband borkage leaves 'thousands' without internet
Brits in 'forced to leave the house' shocker
UK INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDER Sky has suffered a major broadband outage that has left more than 30,000 Brits without an internet connection.
According to the Down Detector website, the issue - which has also forced TalkTalk customers to leave the house or do a crossword or something - started at around 5.25am on Thursday morning.
Sky confirmed the outage on Twitter, advising customers: "You might not be able to get online or make/receive phone calls due to a problem in your local area." In a statement given to The Independent, it warned that around 32,000 subscribers were affected.
The firm has also revealed that the borkage is to blame Sky on "seven separate breaks" in fibre cables near the Kempton exchange as a result of local digging works.
Engineers have located 7 separate breaks in Fibre cables & are working to repair damage as quickly as possible https://t.co/HIFr5bydel ^JD— Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) July 6, 2017
Update - Sussex: Multiple engineer teams on-site, extensive damage was caused by digging works, no ETA on fix yet, updates to follow.— Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) July 6, 2017
The company has listed Baldslow, Battle, Beckley, Bexhill, Brede, Brightling, Brookland, Castleham, Cooden, Crowhurst, Guestling, Hastings, Iden, Lydd, Ninfield, Northiam, New Romney, Peasmarsh, Rye, Sedlescombe, Staplecross, Wittersham, Eastbourne, Hampden Park, Alfriston, Newhaven, Peacehaven, Polegate, Pevensey Marina, Pevensey, Seaford and East Dean as affected areas.
In its latest update, Sky said its engineers are on track to have the issue resolved by Thursday evening.
We'll update this story. µ
