EE achieves 750Mbps download speeds in live Gigabit LTE demo

UK MOBILE OPERATOR EE has shown off live Gigabit LTE in London, achieving download speeds of 750Mbps.

EE, together with Qualcomm and Sony, demonstrated the tech at Wembley Stadium and tested it in scenarios including the streaming of 4K HDR content from Amazon Prime Video and downloading large files via Google Drive.

Using the Snapdragon 835-equiiped Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which is Europe's first commercial Gigabit LTE smartphone, the firm achieved download speeds of 750Mbps and upload speed of 110Mbps.

These speeds "more than twice as fast as the the UK's speediest commercial fibre broadband", according to EE.

Tom Bennett, director, network services and devices, EE, said: "Peak speeds get all the headlines, and their importance is simple: the higher the peak speed on our network, the better the average speed for every customer. And better average throughput means customers are doing more and getting their content more quickly and more consistently - and that means they're happier.

"We will keep investing to stay at the cutting edge of network and device technology so that our customers keep getting the best possible network experience. Working with the best technology companies across the mobile industry is vital to that."

EE has already switched on its Gigabit LTE network - which is enabled by LTE-Advanced features including 4 x MIMI, Three Carrier Aggregation and 256-QAM high order modulation - in Cardiff City Centre and London's Tech City where real world download speeds of 428Mbps were achieved, and plans to roll out the service to other major cities throughout the rest of 2017 and into 2018.

Only users of Cat 16 handsets will be able to access the service, which is currently limited to the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and HTC U11.

Rumour has it that the upcoming iPhone 8 won't support Gigabit LTE. This is because Apple is looking to both Qualcomm and Intel to supply cellular modems for the next-gen iPhone, apparently, but Intel's upcoming XMM 7480 will only support speeds of up to 450Mbps. Apple will reportedly hold back the capabilities of the Qualcomm-powered devices to match those of the Intel-powered devices. µ