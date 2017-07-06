John McAfee and Intel settle name battle

WHAT'S IN A NAME? QUITE A LOT IF you are John McAfee and you have been wrestling with Intel over its use.

Good news. John McAfee and Intel have settled their suit over the name. This is a case that we took some interest in because McAfee is a bit of a colourful character and something of a legend around here. We immediately had his back when he recently flared up over the surname tug of war, and we are glad to be here today to report that he can once again use the name to do business.

Well, almost. He will not be able to give any businesses his name, and he will not be able to use it as a product name. This looks bad for the John McAfee Privacy Phone, but we suspect that our man has some plans up his sleeve. He has not suggested any yet, but he has acknowledged the legal decision by retweeting a couple of stories about it.

Back in February this year we reported that the two parties were coming close to a resolution. McAfee sold the name as part of the overall package to Intel in 2010, but Intel had been looking to shed it and sold it for a loss this year. John McAfee wanted the name back so that he could use it to relaunch himself as a company called John McAfee Global Technologies.

The McAfee Privacy Phone news followed this and it did not take long for Intel to express concerns about the use of a name that it was soon to be parting with.

"Any use of the McAfee name in connection with your company and its provision of anti-spy software or other security solutions would surely be likely to confuse customers as to the source of your company's products, and/or suggest some affiliation or relationship with McAfee or Intel that does not exist," it wrote.

Reuters reports that neither party admitted any wrongdoing, and adds that lawyers claimed that in the end an amicable arrangement was come to.

McAfee has reportedly agreed not to use his name, the McAfee trademark his name or the phrases "John McAfee Privacy Phone," and "John McAfee Global Technologies" in association with security or security products. µ