Nokia and Zeiss rekindle partnership to bring high-end cameras to Android phones

HMD GLOBAL has announced that Nokia has rekindled its relationship with lens maker Zeiss.

Nokia and Zeiss first began their fling more than 10 years ago, with the two firms working together to develop a ‘lossless' image technology called PureView, which features on the 41MP sensor-equipped Lumia 1080 camera phone and the Nokia 808.

Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global, said: "Collaborating with Zeiss is an important part of our commitment to always deliver the very best experience for our customers.

"Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera, they want a complete imaging experience that doesn't just set the standard but redefines it. Our fans expect it and, together with Zeiss, we're delivering it - co-developed imaging excellence for all."

Dr. Matthias Metz, member of the Executive Board of Zeiss Group, added: pa"The collaboration of HMD Global with Zeiss for Nokia smartphones will again enhance consumers' holistic imaging experience based on excellence and innovation."

While HMD Global isn't giving much away, such as when the first devices will come to market, news of the two companies re-joining forces hints that the upcoming Nokia 9 could be the firm's first Android smartphone to boast Carl Zeiss optics.

Set to be the firm's highest-spec smartphone since parting ways with Microsoft, the so-called Nokia 9 is expected to also tout a 5.3in QHD OLED display, a Snapdragon 835 chip paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM, built-in fingerprint and iris scanner tech and a 3,800mAh battery.

News of this partnership comes just days after HMD Global announced that Nokia's trio of mid-range Android mobes, which were first unveiled at MWC, are finally coming to the UK.