Virgin Media slammed for 'under-delivering' on broadband speeds

UK INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDER Virgin Media is 'under-delivering' on broadband speeds, with some customers receiving 'only a fraction' of what they had signed up for.That's according

That's according BBC Watchdog, which has accused Virgin of taking on too many customers in some regions, leading to 'issues relating to "over-utilisation."'

Customers in those areas were finding it difficult to perform simple broadband tasks such as streaming video, the BBC said, adding that some customers on 200Mbps plans were receiving just three per cent of advertised speeds.

For its part, Virgin Media said that it was 'disappointed' that it had fallen short of its own standards.

CEO Tom Mockridge apologised to Virgin's customers and said: "I, along with everybody at Virgin Media, am disappointed that, in these cases, we fell short of the high standards we set for ourselves and which our customers rightly expect of us.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to these customers and have resolved the issues they raised. All of our sales agents have been re-briefed on the Company's sales policy and we are providing additional training to ensure everyone complies with it."

The BBC's findings come at a pertinent time. The UK government this week launched a £400 million scheme called the Digital Infrastructure Investment Fund, in order to drive the country towards a shift to full fibre.

That means committing to rollouts of fibre-to-the-home/premises (FTTH/FTTP), rather than the more common fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC). In FTTC deployments, signals are carried by fibre to the nearest street cabinet and then by copper over the remaining distance, which drastically limits speeds.

It is expected that the public sector investment will be more than matched by private sector funding, meaning a total of over £1 billion will go to the fibre industry. The government has said that it hopes to 'ignite interest from private finance to invest in the sector, resulting in more alternative providers entering and expanding in the market.'

One of those alternative providers, CityFibre, recently proposed a major expansion of its FTTP service on the back of a planned £185 million funding round. µ