Doctors are turning to Snapchat to bypass ageing NHS systems

NHS DOCTORS are turning to, er, Snapchat to share patient scans with one another, a move that has been criticised as "insecure and risky".

A panel of experts, chaired by former Liberal Democrat MP Dr Julian Huppert, revealed that clinicians are using Snapchat, along with similar camera apps, to record particular details of patient information and share it with colleagues. The report doesn't mention whether doctors are using filters to warp patient faces or to turn them into a dancing rabbit.

Regardless, this hasn't gone down well, and in the report commissioned by Google-owned DeepMind Health the panel describes the move as "clearly an insecure, risky, and non-auditable way of operating, and cannot continue."

It ain't the fault of doctors though, as that "the digital revolution has largely bypassed the NHS" and that clinicians are turning to technology to make their job easier.

"It is difficult to criticise these individuals, given that this makes their job possible.

"The NHS, in 2017, still retains the dubious title of being the world's largest purchaser of fax machines.

"Many records are insecure paper-based systems which are unwieldy and difficult to use. Seeing the difference that technology makes in their own lives, clinicians are already manufacturing their own technical fixes."

The panel also notes that the average NHS Trust has 160 different computer systems in operation.

This report comes out just days after the Information Commissioner's Office ruled that a data-sharing deal between the Royal Free NHS Trust and Google DeepMind was illegal.

The deal, which saw the details of 1.6 million patients passed to Google DeepMind without patient's knowledge "failed to comply with the Data Protection Act".

The Royal Free and Google DeepMind previously attempted to defend the deal by saying that "implied consent" was assumed because the Streams app was delivering "direct care" to patients. µ