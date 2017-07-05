Three claims 'Go Binge' plans are compliant with net neutrality laws

UK MOBILE OPERATOR Three has given the finger to net neutrality advocates with the announcement that it'll let customers 'binge' Netflix without using their data allowance.

The new zero-rated 'Go Binge' service will also let Three customers stream TV Player, Deezer and Soundcloud without sucking up their bundled data allowance.

Three has yet to offer up any more details, but Wired reports that the new zero-rated data plans won't be free for current customers. It reports that only customers with a 4GB of data allowance per month or more, or those on the Advanced plan, will be able to take advantage of the offer, and will have to pay more per month to do so.

Dave Dyson, Chief Executive at Three, said: "We know that from our extensive insight that bingeing on content has become part of everyday life, yet people have been unable to do that on the go as much as they'd like due to fears of exceeding data limits.

"It's my ambition to unlock any restrictions that stop consumers from enjoying their mobiles and using them to do the things they love. With Go Binge we are the first network in the UK to give people the freedom to use their data to stream their favourite shows and music without any boundaries and without worrying about restrictive data allowances and charges."

Three seems pretty excited about the launch, but the network's move to zero-rating unlikely will go down with net neutrality supporters who believe it will encourage customers to choose certain services over others.

Instead, advocates believe that all data should be treated equally and that if some apps and services become 'free' to access, competing providers will suffer.

"Go Binge is about putting our customers first by offering the option to enjoy even better access to data streaming services," Three told INQ in a statement.

"Net neutrality laws do not prohibit the zero rating of services. Go Binge is an open platform and does not discriminate against other providers.

"Our customers have a vast and growing appetite for data and we continue to do more than any other network to respond to that. Go Binge is yet another way we're helping customers get the most from the internet on their devices."

In Europe, zero-rating isn't illegal and is instead judged on a case by case basis. µ