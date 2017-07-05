Canadian gets 30 days to ditch his 'noreply' email moniker

WE ALL get them every day. Those emails from ‘noreply@' email addresses, usually because they're automated mailing lists trying to sell us something. But in reality, there are the odd few that belong to real people, and now one Nova-Scotian has been told he can no longer use his.

For the past twenty years, Steve Morshead has used [email protected] However, now he faces trawling through 20 years of messages in a month because Eastlink has told him no more.

According to CBC News, Morshead has just two days left after being served notice on 7th June that he would lose his address.

"My email address is a personal identifier for banks, eBay, Kijiji, and hundreds of other places I've logged into — so many I can't count," he explains, pointing out that back in the nineties when he chose it, it was unusual, but had no special purpose in the internet industry.

"Now, after all these years, 20 years almost, I find it reprehensible they want to pop out of bushes and just give me 30 days to go through 20 years worth of emails and decide what I want to keep," he said.

"We want to ensure that you have ample time to make other arrangements," said Sheri Ansems, Eastlink's director of internal audit and corporate security, adding in her letter to Morshead that the address "does not fit our guidelines and can be considered misleading."

Morshead says that although he's had the odd bounced email from the system, he just deletes them and gets on with his day, and that Eastlink only realised that he had the address at all after his wife wrote to the company.

"They're of no interest to me. They're not addressed to me. It's none of my business. It's not a communication I want to be involved in so I just delete them," he said - adding that the timing couldn't be worse as he is currently in the midst of selling his house.

A statement to CBC News from spokesperson Jill Laing explains that ‘[email protected] " business response email addresses have become commonplace across businesses and industries.

The company believes that email may lead some to "believe that information coming from this address is from Eastlink" and has offered him assistance in saving and transferring his mail.

Morshead has filed a formal complaint about his treatment with Commissioner for Complaints for Telecommunications Services (CCTS).

"I just want to tell people be aware that your email address may not be your own," he said.

Usually, if companies change their name or merge (such as Virgin Media) then the two domains co-exist, often indefinitely, but it's very rare for an email address to be shut down in this way without permission from the user. It's just not good business. It's more likely you'll want to make the leap of your own volition. µ