Nokia's Android smartphone trio is finally coming to Blighty
But the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 won't be arriving until next month
HMD GLOBAL has finally announced that the Android-powered Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 Android phones will soon be arriving in the UK.
The entry-level Nokia 3, which packs a 5in HD display, a quad-core MediaTek chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a pair of 8MP cameras, will be the first to arrive. It'll be available from 12 July priced at £120, with Amazon, Carphone Warehouse, EE and Vodafone signed up to flog the cheap and cheerful handset.
The Nokia 5 will arrive a month later on 16 August, priced at £180, and it'll also be available to pick up at Amazon, CPW and EE. The phone offers a slight spec improvement over the Nokia 3, packing a bigger 5.2in HD screen, an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor and 13MP rear-facing camera.
The Nokia 6, the highest-spec of the three, will arrive on CPW's shelves on 2 August with a price tag of £220. This phone offers a 5.5in Full HD display, Snapdragon 430 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. You'll also find a 16MP main camera, 8MP front-facing camera, built-in fingerprint sensor and 3,000mAh battery, which HMD claims will get you 18-hours of talk time on a single charge.
If these three smartphones have left you feeling a little 'meh', rumour has it that HMD is gearing up to launch the high-end Nokia 9 in the third quarter.
If these rumours are to be believed, the aluminum-clad Nokia 9 will arrive packing a 5.3in QHD OLED display, a Snapdragon 835 chip paired with 6GB or 8GB RA, a 13MP dual camera, built-in fingerprint and iris scanner tech and a 3,800mAh battery. µ
