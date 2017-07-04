Ex-employee jailed for hacking private security firm

A DUDE IN AMERICA has been sent to a government hotel for seven years after he left a firm officially but returned unofficially to hack it for his own profits.

Seven years is a long time, but that is how long Jonathan Lee Eubanks, 29, of Davie Florida, has earned in chokey for making unauthorised credit card purchases, and a number of other mistakes of a criminal nature.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) says that Eubanks was convicted by a jury in April and found guilty of one count of intentionally causing damage to a protected computer without authorization, one count of access device fraud, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

It was said in court that after he voluntarily left the company he made a series of returns to its computer systems. He did this via an old colleague's computer on which he had installed relevant remote access software. The company that he worked for, and exploited, is a private security company, so this will have been very embarrassing for it and frustrating for workers who lost out financially.

"The evidence showed that through this remote access software, on Jan. 27, 2013, Eubanks deleted all of the files on one of the company's computer servers, including databases of client and employee information and files necessary for scheduling and tracking employee shifts," said the DoJ.

"He also re-directed the company's website, so that visitors to that site were instead directed to the website of a competing security firm. The trial evidence also revealed that the following day, Eubanks used the email account of a former co-worker to send multiple emails in that former co-worker's name to the company's employees and clients disparaging the company and accusing it of illegal practices."

For what its worth, and we can't really see the relevance, the DoJ added that Eubanks bought a number of rifle scopes and other ‘survival gear' online using cards pinched from three people at another outfit that is also a private security firm. They will be dusty by the time he gets to see them again though.

"The Honorable James I. Cohn, Senior U.S. District Judge, sentenced Eubanks to a total of 84 months in prison," explained the DoJ.

"The sentence consisted of 60 months for intentionally damaging a protected computer and access device fraud, followed by a consecutive term of 24 months in prison for aggravated identity theft." µ