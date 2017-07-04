Facebook's Find WiFi will do the obvious in exchange for your location information

Facebook's Find Wifi will also find you if you let it

THE SOCIAL NETWORK Facebook has launched its Find WiFi as a global service, meaning that anyone who is prepared to share their location with Mark Zuckerberg's masterplan can find an easy and close way to interact with it.

Facebook's Find WiFi has been lurking around since last year but has now officially gone global. The service, in case you have not worked it out yet, offers to show Facebook users where they might find a wireless connection presumably so that they can post something online or alert an advertiser that they might be interested in purchasing something.

"Today we're beginning to roll out Find WiFi everywhere in the world on iPhone and Android. We launched Find WiFi in a handful of countries last year and found it's not only helpful for people who are traveling or on-the-go, but especially useful in areas where cellular data is scarce," said Alex Himel, engineering director at Facebook.

"Find WiFi helps you locate available WiFi hot spots nearby that businesses have shared with Facebook from their Page. So wherever you are, you can easily map the closest connections when your data connection is weak."

There is an alternative, which is that you just don't bother using Facebook when you are in a bad service area. That is presumably madness. It certainly would not occur to Facebook.

"To find WiFi hotspots, open your Facebook app, click on the "More" tab and then "Find WiFi." Once in the "Find WiFi" tab you may need to turn it on," added Himel.

"You can then browse the closest available hotspots on a map, and learn more about the businesses hosting them."

Or, as we said earlier, you could find something else to do that doesn't involve you sharing your personal information with a company in America that uses it for its own profit. µ