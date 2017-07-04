Student charged for aiding cyber attacks on Amazon, BT, Netflix and more

AN 18-YEAR-OLD STUDENT has been charged for running a successful online business that offered malware tools and played a role in attacks on T-Mobile, EE, Vodafone, O2, BBC, BT, Amazon, Netflix, Virgin Media and the National Crime Agency.

Jack Chappell, who should probably have stayed in bed eating cereal and watching cartoons, is accused of offering malware and denial of service (DoS) tools to bad actors, and of running an online help desk to support his customers. If he was doing a business qualification then he has probably passed it, but we doubt that the college will see this as part of his course work.

West Midlands Police say that Chappell worked with an American national on some attacks, but doesn't explain which, and adds that he may have helped criminals attack millions upon millions of websites, including one assault in 2015 on NatWest that crippled online services.

"It's claimed Chappell supplied DoS software that crashes websites by flooding them with huge volumes of data − and ran an online helpdesk for hackers as part of the operation," explained the police.

The 18-year-old student is such a big deal, apparently, and was only arrested and charged once West Midlands Regional Cyber Crime Unit got the Israeli Police, the FBI and Europol's European Cybercrime Centre involved.

"Chappell allegedly attacked the websites of T-Mobile, EE, Vodafone, O2, BBC, BT, Amazon, Netflix, Virgin Media and the National Crime Agency," said the police in a statement.

"He has been charged with impairing the operation of computers under the Computer Misuse Act, plus encouraging or assisting an offence and money laundering crime proceeds together with an American national."

Chappell is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court later today. The police statement says that none of the attacks led to the theft or loss of personal data. µ