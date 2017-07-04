AN INDUSTRIOUS WELSHMAN HAS AVOIDED JAIL despite importing loads of Kodi boxes, tweaking them with piracy features and then selling them on.

Kodi has something of a bad name among rights holders, but we are not going to say anything about it. We are aware of its piracy use, as we have reported on some incidents, and we have seen the pirated-up models for sale and been offered them.

Daniel David Brown, 28, from Llansamlet in Wales set up a business called Maiz Boxes and sold the boxes for two years, according to a report on the Independent. He is reckoned to have made £370,000 out of the business.

Brown was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work. He'll have to find the time to earn a further £20,000 to pay towards his own prosecution.

Kodi objects to being tarred with the piracy brush and it was only a couple of days ago that it said it has nothing to do with the criminals that profit from them, and has no interest in having anything to do with them.

"Due to recent legal action against websites and repositories promoting add-ons that use pirated (stolen) media content, many havshut downwn their services. This is driving a large increase in users complaining in our forums and on social media about their "Kodi Box" no longer working," it said.

"Team Kodi (the unpaid volunteers who create Kodi and manage the Kodi name/brand for love not money) have never manufactured a "Kodi Box" and we do not supply media content. People who have been selling "Fully Loaded" devices on Amazon, eBay, Facebook, etc. or provide "IPTV Streaming" services with impossibly $cheap subscriptions to improbably $large selections of Movies, TV shows, Live Sports, etc. are not affiliated with the Kodi project. They are criminals who profit from piracy."

The Independent reports that it was BSkyB that shopped Brown to the police. µ