USERS OF a video game forum have uncovered a plot to assassinate France's president Emmanuel Macaron during Bastille Day celebrations later this month.

The newly elected prez, who recently signed a deal with the UK to help bring dubious online content down quickly, is due to appear alongside US Wrestlemania contestant Donald Trump during celebrations in 10 days time.

For some reason, given his options, the 23-year-old would-be gunman had opted to enquire in a chat room about where he could get a "Kalashnikov type" weapon to send the young Premier In to the Hotel California.

The chat room users' suspicions were raised and the man has since been charged with "plotting to commit a terrorist act".

This is the second time that the self-confessed far-right nationalist has been arrested over terrorism offences. In 2016, he was charged with the French crime of 'apologie du terrorisme' after expressing support for Norwegian killer Anders Brevik who killed 77 people in 2011.

The man, still unnamed at present, has told authorities that he wanted to make a "political statement" and also wanted to kill "blacks, Arabs, Jews, and homosexuals". Authorities described him as ‘psychologically disturbed but determined'.

When arrested, French media reports that he threatened officers with a kitchen knife, with further weapons found in his car, and later at his home in northern Paris.

Trump's appearance at the event will also mark American soldiers marching shoulder to shoulder with French comrades to mark the centenary of the US entry into the first World War.

While the man is clearly not-right-in-the-head, it does raise questions as to how on earth he thought that asking a bunch of gamers where to buy heavy weaponry was a good idea, perhaps even suggesting he doesn't understand the relationship between games and real world events.

It's a line that is only set to blur further as we move towards virtual reality, augmented reality and such. That said, this guy doesn't sound like he's been screwed by playing with Oculus Rift, he's just a loon. Fortunately, a now safely-locked-away loon. µ