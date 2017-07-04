London has some of the slowest broadband and 4G speeds in the UK

LONDON HAS some of the slowest internet speeds in the country, both across 4G and fixed broadband.

According to a report commissioned by the London Assembly, London broadband is slower than Coventry, Edinburgh and York - and some places such as Rotherhithe, just south of Old Father Thames, are not-spots where there's no internet at all, something that we INQers can testify as there are some ruddy good pubs in Rotherhithe.

Overall, London is 30 out of 63 when it comes to having super fast broadband speeds and down in the bottom five for 4G coverage, with just 73.6 percent of coverage achieved.

The survey explains: "Superfast fixed broadband enables small and medium enterprises to do more for less, is better value for money, and is more cost effective than regular broadband provision. Facilitating Skype and Cloud computing, it helps reduce the need to travel, and as a result reduces overheads, provides greater convenience, saves time, ultimately reducing carbon footprints and improving efficiency and work/life balance."

Now, in fairness to London, 73 percent of a huge city is quite a lot compared to, say Newcastle, which is titchier and therefore has a better chance of better coverage from fewer masts.

Plus of course, there's the issue of ruddy great buildings in London, which block the GPS signal, let alone 4G. That's a lot of booster masts across the four big networks. Maybe David Cameron's plan for national roaming would fix it. Maybe not.

The average broadband speeds used in the report for the UK showed the percentage of premises with access to superfast broadband in London was 51.6 percent. The highest percentages were in the commuter belt with Worthing having 93.31 percent, Luton at 92.93, Cambridge at 91.77 and Brighton at 91.06.

BT has pledged to get 1Gbps to 2bn premises by 2020.

In Europe, the UK average speeds of just 26.29Mb/s was topped by Bucharest at 81.18, Paris at 78.15 and Vilnius (it's in Lithuania, fact fans) at 60.14Mb/s. The bottom three were London, Brussels at 28.51 and surprisingly, tech hub Dublin at 33.36.

In 2014, it was estimated that slow broadband was costing nearly £8bn a year to the Capital's economy.

Ed Vaizey, meanwhile, whose mandate used to include broadband, said it didn't matter that, according to Which?, there are large chunks of the capital that can't get superfast broadband, as very few people chose SuperFast broadband anyway.

How terribly forward thinking, Mr Vaizey. Have a toffee. We're off to work up an explanation for you about what a ridiculous statement that is in line drawings. µ